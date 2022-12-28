SISSONVILLE — The Lincoln County Panthers had to go to an extra period to earn their first win of the season on Tuesday night at Sissonville as coach Rodney Plumley’s club topped the Indians 60-57.
The Panthers got a career night from guard Austin Adkins as the junior had the hot hand drilling five three-pointers and scoring a team high 17 points and grabbing seven rebounds.
Adkins scored eight of his point total in the fourth quarter as they were able to stave off the India rally and send the game to OT tied at 51. In the extra frame three different Panthers done the scoring as Cam Blevins hit a pair of buckets, Aydin Shaffer drilled key three, and Sawyer Tomblin scored two.
Tomblin was the second leading scorer on the night as he tossed in 16 points on 6-12 shooting with four steals and three assists. Blevins joined them in double-figures with 13 points and two steals while Shaffer added eight points and four assists.
The game was tight all night long as the two teams were tied up at 15 apiece after the first eight minutes of play. The Panthers outscored Sissonville by two in the second period to take a 26-24 lead into the half.
In the third quarter LC outpaced the Indians 11-10 to take a 37-34 lead into the fourth where the hosts would make their rally to send the game to overtime.
Willis Graham, Wyatt Edwards, and Drew Banks each scored two points apiece to round out the scoring for Lincoln County while Lucas Johaim came off the bench to grab seven big rebounds.
The win for Lincoln County improved them to 1-3 on the season while Sissonville fell to 0-5. The Panthers were scheduled to be back in action on Friday, Dec. 23 at Braxton County but the game was postponed until Monday, Dec. 26 due to the arctic winter conditions.
LCHS will make their annual trip to the Ritchie County Tournament this week as they are scheduled to play Summers County in the first round on Dec. 29 and they will also play a second game on Dec. 30.
Score by Quarters
LCHS: 15 11 11 14 9 — 60
SHS: 15 9 10 17 6 — 57
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.