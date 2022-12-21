Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Dear Santa Claus,

Christmas is coming and I am looking forward to your visit. This year, I would like many things for Christmas. First, I want fidgets. Also, I would like some Squishmallows. Finally, I want some make up. I have been a good girl this year, so I think I deserve these presents. Three good things I have done are: help mommy clean house, help with my baby brother, and help mom cook dinner. When you come down the chimney, please look in the kitchen. I am going to leave milk and cookies on the table for you to have. Thank you, Santa. I am very excited.

Tags

Recommended for you