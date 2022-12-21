Dear Santa Claus,
Christmas is coming and I am looking forward to your visit. This year, I would like many things for Christmas. First, I want fidgets. Also, I would like some Squishmallows. Finally, I want some make up. I have been a good girl this year, so I think I deserve these presents. Three good things I have done are: help mommy clean house, help with my baby brother, and help mom cook dinner. When you come down the chimney, please look in the kitchen. I am going to leave milk and cookies on the table for you to have. Thank you, Santa. I am very excited.
Love, Kylin
Dear Santa Claus, Christmas is coming and I am looking forward to your visit. This year, I would like many things for Christmas. First, a 3 D pen. As well, crowns. Finally, a Baby Alive. I have been a good girl this year, so I think I deserve these presents. Three good things I have done are: share with my friends, play with my friends, and share snacks. When you come down the chimney, please look in the kitchen. I am going to leave milk and cookies on the table for you to have. Thank you, Santa. I am very excited.
Love, Josilyn
Dear Santa Claus,
Christmas is coming and I am looking forward to your visit. This year, I would like many things for Christmas. First, a new phone. Also, new shoes. Finally, a Crazy Cart. I have been a good boy this year, so I think I deserve these presents. Three good things I have done are: help my mom, clean my room, and go to church. When you come down the chimney, please look in the kitchen. I am going to leave milk and cookies on the table for you to have. Thank you, Santa. I am very excited.
Love, Kingston Gibson
Dear Santa Claus,
Christmas is coming and I am looking forward to your visit. This year, I would like many things for Christmas. First, I want a Hover Board seat. Also, roller blades. Finally, slime. I have been a good boy this year, so I think I deserve these presents. Three good things I have done are: take care of my dog, clean up my room, and help put up the tree. When you come down the chimney, please look in the kitchen. I am going to leave milk and cookies on the table for you to have. Thank you, Santa. I am very excited.
Love, Maxx Canterbury
Dear Santa Claus,
Christmas is coming and I am looking forward to your visit. This year, I would like many things for Christmas. First, I want a dirt bike. Also, a red dirt bike sticker. Finally, a PlayStation 5. I have been a good boy this year, so I think I deserve these presents. Three good things I have done are: mop for Momaw, fold laundry, and help Daddy on dirt bikes. When you come down the chimney, please look in the kitchen. I am going to leave milk and cookies on the table for you to have. Thank you, Santa. I am very excited.
Love, Bentlee Fletcher
Dear Santa Claus,
Christmas is coming and I am looking forward to your visit. This year, I would like many things for Christmas. First, xBox. As well, iPhone 11. Finally, toy Santa. I have been a good girl this year, so I think I deserve these presents. Three good things I have done are: help my mom, cheer, and go to school. When you come down the chimney, please look in the kitchen. I am going to leave milk and cookies on the table for you to have. Thank you, Santa. I am very excited.
Love, Audrianna Endicott
Dear Santa Claus,
Christmas is coming and I am looking forward to your visit. This year, I would like many things for Christmas. First, a new bike with pedals. Also, a battery powered scooter. Finally, a remote-control car. I have been a good boy this year, so I think I deserve these presents. Three good things I have done are: been good to my little brother, helping my mom clean, and work with my dad on trucks. When you come down the chimney, please look in the kitchen. I am going to leave milk and cookies on the table for you to have. Thank you, Santa. I am very excited.
Love, Emmitt Carden
Dear Santa Claus,
Christmas is coming and I am looking forward to your visit. This year, I would like many things for Christmas. First, My Little Pony Frozen. Also, a Happy Napper. Finally, LOL dolls. I have been a good girl this year, so I think I deserve these presents. Three good things I have done are: being a good little girl to my mommy and daddy, being good in church, and keeping my room clean. When you come down the chimney, please look in the kitchen. I am going to leave milk and cookies on the table for you to have. Thank you, Santa. I am very excited.
Love, Olivia Maynard
Dear Santa Claus,
Christmas is coming and I am looking forward to your visit. This year, I would like many things for Christmas. First, I want a skateboard. Also, a remote-controlled car. Finally, a guitar. I have been a good boy this year, so I think I deserve these presents. Three good things I have done are: help Mommy, clean my room, and vacuum the living room. When you come down the chimney, please look in the kitchen. I am going to leave milk and cookies on the table for you to have. Thank you, Santa. I am very excited.
Love, Waylon Maynard
Dear Santa Claus,
Christmas is coming and I am looking forward to your visit. This year, I would like many things for Christmas. First, Lebron toys. Also, Steph Curry toy. Finally, PS5. I have been a good boy this year, so I think I deserve these presents. Three good things I have done are: helped friends, been nice to others, and not fight with others. When you come down the chimney, please look in the kitchen. I am going to leave milk and cookies on the table for you to have. Thank you, Santa. I am very excited.
Love, Bodi Sturgill
Dear Santa Claus,
Christmas is coming and I am looking forward to your visit. This year, I would like many things for Christmas. First, a mini kitchen. Also, a ride on KIA Telluride. Finally, a ride on KIA Carnival. I have been a good boy this year, so I think I deserve these presents. Three good things I have done are: clean my room, been nice, and wash dishes. When you come down the chimney, please look in the kitchen. I am going to leave milk and cookies on the table for you to have. Thank you, Santa. I am very excited.
Love, Langston Horn
Dear Santa Claus,
Christmas is coming and I am looking forward to your visit. This year, I would like many things for Christmas. First, an elf. As well, electric horse. Finally, u shaped toothbrush. I have been a good girl this year, so I think I deserve these presents. Three good things I have done are: been kind, church, and thank Jesus. When you come down the chimney, please look in the kitchen. I am going to leave milk and cookies on the table for you to have. Thank you, Santa. I am very excited.
Love, Kyra Richardson
Dear Santa Claus,
Christmas is coming and I am looking forward to your visit. This year, I would like many things for Christmas. First, Nerf gun. As well, cop car. Finally, Legos. I have been a good boy this year, so I think I deserve these presents. Three good things I have done are: help my mom, wash the dishes, and listen to my parents. When you come down the chimney, please look in the kitchen. I am going to leave milk and cookies on the table for you to have. Thank you, Santa. I am very excited.
Love, Noble Stewart
Dear Santa Claus,
Christmas is coming and I am looking forward to your visit. This year, I would like many things for Christmas. First, I want a big Repunzel. Also, I want bath bombs. Finally, I want a baby bed for dolls. I have been a good girl this year, so I think I deserve these presents. Three good things I have done are: help Mommy cook, throw my dog Rhett’s ball a lot, and when someone is sad at school, I share with them. When you come down the chimney, please look in the kitchen. I am going to leave milk and cookies on the table for you to have. Thank you, Santa. I am very excited.
Love, Emma Sheppard
Dear Santa Claus,
Christmas is coming and I am looking forward to your visit. This year, I would like many things for Christmas. First, a camera. Also, a set of bunk beds. Finally, books. I have been a good girl this year, so I think I deserve these presents. Three good things I have done are: went to school every day, been nice to people, and cleaned my room. When you come down the chimney, please look in the kitchen. I am going to leave milk and cookies on the table for you to have. Thank you, Santa. I am very excited.
Love, Charlee Newsome
Dear Santa Claus,
Christmas is coming and I am looking forward to your visit. This year, I would like many things for Christmas. First, Black Panther Claws. As well, Spider Man shooters. Finally, ninja stuff. I have been a good boy this year, so I think I deserve these presents. Three good things I have done are: clean the house, helped Poppy on the excavator, and been a good friend. When you come down the chimney, please look in the kitchen. I am going to leave milk and cookies on the table for you to have. Thank you, Santa. I am very excited.
Love, Aaron Marcum
Dear Santa Claus,
Christmas is coming and I am looking forward to your visit. This year, I would like many things for Christmas. First, I would like LOL dolls. As well, some Barbies. Finally, I would like some more shoes and make-up. I have been a good girl this year, so I think I deserve these presents. Three good things I have done are: clean my room, helped my mom and Nana, and be a good sister. When you come down the chimney, please look in the kitchen. I am going to leave milk and cookies on the table for you to have. Thank you, Santa. I am very excited.
Love, Ellie Sturgill
Dear Santa Claus,
Christmas is coming and I am looking forward to your visit. This year, I would like many things for Christmas. First, C & F Plushie. As well, Huggy Blind bag. Finally, Rainbow Friends Plushie. I have been a good boy this year, so I think I deserve these presents. Three good things I have done are: share, help mom, and be nice. When you come down the chimney, please look in the kitchen. I am going to leave milk and cookies on the table for you to have. Thank you, Santa. I am very excited.
Love, Jaxton
Dear Santa Claus,
Christmas is coming and I am looking forward to your visit. This year, I would like many things for Christmas. First, I would like baby Barbies. Also, clothes and shoes. Finally, a ring light. I have been a good girl. this year, so I think I deserve these presents. Three good things I have done are: be a good sister, being at school, help mommy and daddy. When you come down the chimney, please look in the kitchen. I am going to leave milk and cookies on the table for you to have. Thank you, Santa. I am very excited.
Love, Kaisley