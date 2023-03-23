LC's Tomblin named to Class AAA All-State Team By JARRID McCORMICK jmccormick@hdmediallc.com jmccormick Author email Mar 23, 2023 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Williamson’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Buy Now Lincoln County’s Sawyer Tomblin pulls up and shoots a jumper during the Panthers game against Point Pleasant inside the iconic Hoosier Gymnasium. Amy Adkins | Lincoln Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lincoln County senior standout Sawyer Tomblin was named to the Class AAA All-State Team which was released last week by the West Virginia Sportswriters Association. The 6'2" guard led coach Rodney Plumley's Panthers in nearly every statistical category this season including points, rebounds, assists, and steals. His finished the season averaging 11.5 points, 5.5 boards. 3.0 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. Below is the Class AAA All-State Team in full:2023 Class AAA all-state teamFirst TeamBraden Chapman, Shady Spring, Sr. (Captain) 6-1, 18.9Ammar Maxwell, Shady Spring, Sr. 6-2, 14.1Zycheus Dobbs, Fairmont Senior, Jr. 6-4, 21.2DeSean Goode, Fairmont Senior, Sr. 6-8, 18.4Luke Johnson, Ripley, Sr. 6-11, 22.8Evan Parr, East Fairmont, Sr.5-10, 16.7Eli Robertson, Herbert Hoover, Sr.6-4, 22.7 Reece Carden, Scott, Sr. 21.3Second TeamMalachi Watson, Elkins, Sr.6-3, 14.3Easton Shanholtz, Hampshire, Sr. 6-7,Scotty Browning, Logan, Sr. 6-0,Cam Manns, Shady, Sr. 6-4, 13.1Cole Chapman, Shady Spring, Sr. (Captain), 6-0, 9.8Braden Thomason, RCB, Sr. 6-0Harley Sickles, North Marion, Sr. 6-4Dane Hatfield, Herbert Hoover, Soph. 17.8Honorable mentionBrady Anderson, Ripley; Bryer Bailes, Nicholas County; David Burdette, Lincoln; J.T. Beltri, Grafton; T.D. Bodkins, Philip Barbour; Noah Broadwater, Keyser; Isaiah Casto, Ripley; Eric Chapman, Point Plesant; Colin Cross, Weir; Jenson Fields, Hampshire; Cade Goode, Ripley; Cyrus Goodson, Independence; Jordan Gray, Hampshire; Cory Harper, Elkins; Jared Hissam, Oak Glen; Jaedan Holstein, Shady Spring; Matt Light, Midland Trail; Noah McKim, Liberty-Harrison; Isaac Meddings, Wayne; Ross Musick, Winfield; Nathan Riffe, PikeView; Tymir Ross, Berkeley Springs; Isaac Setser, Scott; Corey Shumate, Independence; Sawyer Tomblin, Lincoln County; Damarr Turner, Weir; Donovan Washington, Keyser; Jake Wiseman, Sissonville. HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Politics Basketball Zoology jmccormick Author email Follow jmccormick Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest Obituaries CLARA BRUMFIELD MARTIN JOYCE ELAINE GIBSON BROWNING BERNICE KIRK JAN KEITH CISCO JOHN LOREN HATFIELD JULIUS MAY DOROTHY MARIE MARCUM McCOY RONALD EUGENE NEWSOME VIEW THE SOCIAL MEDIA MARKETPLACE Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by WDNnews Stocks Market Data by TradingView