Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

DSC_2862.JPG
Buy Now

Lincoln County’s Willis Graham floats a shot toward the basket during the Panthers’ 80-59 loss to Ripley on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

 Amy Adkins | Lincoln Journal

Both the Lincoln County boys and girls squads lost games to top-ranked teams this past week as the Lady Panthers fell to Class AA No. 1 Mingo Central 68-40 on Monday night, Jan. 23, and the boys fell to Class AAA No. 3 and unbeaten Ripley 80-59 on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Girls

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Recommended for you