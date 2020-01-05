BECKLEY — A little Daisha Saunders from inside. Add some Hannah Blankenship from outside. And a sprinkle of Skylar Davidson back running the show.
Those were the ingredients Wyoming East used to end a three-game losing skid with a 60-51 victory against county rival Westside at the New River CTC Invitational Tournament at the Raleigh County Armory Friday afternoon.
Saunders scored 19 points and had six rebounds, 13 points and five rebounds of that in an active first half to help the Warriors take an 11-point lead at the break.
Blankenship went 6 for 6 from 3-point range and led the Warriors with 21 points.
Davidson added 13 assists and four steals to her seven-point effort after getting the green light to play early in the morning Friday.
Her play was the catalyst to victory, said head coach Angie Boninsegna, along with her two scoring stars.
“We knew it was a day-to-day thing; she got released today and she was able to play,” Boninsegna said. “She helps us in so many ways. Experience. She is our most experienced player. She kind of settles the other kids down. She had a great floor game for us today.”
“She is all-around just our leader,” Blankenship said. “She puts us where we need to be. She is a true point guard. And when she is on the floor, it shows.”
“She is our leader, we really need her,” Summers added.
After a close first quarter that ended in a 17-17 tie, the Warriors’ Blankenship got started, hitting a 3. Wyoming East retaliated with a pair of free throws from Sarah Brown and Makayla Morgan to take a 21-20 lead.
That’s when the Warriors got started on a huge run.
It started slowly with a pair of Colleen Lookabill free throws. Daisha Summers followed with a pair of baskets inside to make it 26-21 as Davidson continually found her open in the first half.
Hannah Toler’s basket cut that lead to 3.
But Blankenship was not done. She scored nine points on an 11-3 run to give Wyoming East a commanding lead at the break.
She hit two 3s and on the one 3 she missed she was fouled. That nullified the shot attempt and she made all three free throws. Davidson added two free throws during the uprising and that pushed the lead to 37-26 at the break.
“I’ve had a couple of nights where I felt really confident in my shot,” Blankenship said. “Today I came out here and they were falling for me and I just kept shooting. I think yesterday (in a loss to Woodrow Wilson) really helped my shot. I struggled with my shot a little bit and I think that helped me some today.”
Free throw shooting helped the Warriors, who went 17-21 at the line.
“Yay,” Boninsegna said. “I always knew they had it in them. We practice it every day. I was proud that they stepped up, calmed themselves down and shot the ball really well from the line today.”
Like any rivalry game, it was not over yet.
Westside fought back with 3-point flurry spanning the third and fourth quarters. The 11-0 run was keyed by 3s from Hannah Toler and two by Leslie Bailey, who had been scoreless in the PikeView game the night before. Bailey finished off the run with a game-tying two early in the fourth.
But Blankenship got open again and canned two more 3s and after a Lauren Thomas free throw for Westside, Abby Russell buried a 3, the ninth of the game for Wyoming East.
“When we went into the game we were trying to cut Skylar’s penetration and we let Daisha get the ball inside a little too much,” Westside coach Darren Thomas said, who said he fully expected Davidson to play. “But that was our game plan. If she beats us inside we’ll take that. Hannah just shot unbelievable today. She had a good game.”
Indeed she did.
Thomas was left to lament the ones that got away.
“We missed two layups and two short jumpers with the score 48-45 (after Blankenship’s first fourth-quarter 3),” Thomas said. “We had opportunities; we just didn’t take advantage of them.”
Leslie Bailey, after not scoring against Woodrow Wilson on Thursday, led the Renegades with 17 points. She hit 5 of 8 3-point attempts.
Hannah Toler added 16 and added two 3s to the Westside attack that was 10-of-21 on 3s in the game.
Starter Riana Kenneda did not play with a lingering illness. Taylor Brown started in her place and had eight points and two 3s.
The Renegades may have lost Madi Morgan for the season after suffered a knee injury in the game.
Wyoming East 60, Westside 51
Westside (6-2): Taylor Brown 2-4 2-4 8, Leslie Bailey 6-11 0-0 17, Hannah Toler 6-8 -3 16, Makayla Morgan 2-11 2-6 7, Lauren Thomas 0-2 1-2 1, Madi Morgan 0-4 0-0 0, Shyan Jenkins 0-1 0-0 0, Sarah Brown 0-1 2-2 2. TOTALS: 16-42 9-17 51.
Wyoming East (4-3): Daisha Summers 7-14 5-8 19, Skylar Davidson 1-9 4-4 7, Abby Russell 3-9 2-2 10, Sarah Saunders 0-2 1-2 1, Hannah Blankenship 6-8 3-3 21, Colleen Lookabill 0-1 2-2 2, Kayley Bane 0-1 0-0 0, Nicole Carte 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 17-44, 17-21 60
Score by quarters
Westside: 17 9 14 11 — 51
Wyoming East: 17 20 8 15 — 60
Three-point goals — W: 10-21 (Brown 2-3, Bailey 5-8, Toler 2-3, Mak Morgan 1-5, Mad. Morgan 0-2). WE: 9-20 (Davidson 1-6, Russell 2-7, Blankenship 6-6, Bane 0-1). Rebounds — W: 26 (Toler 5, Thomas 5). WE: 28 (Summers 6), Assists — 10 (Mak. Morgan 9). WE: 14 (Davidson 13).Fouled out — Mak. Morgan.