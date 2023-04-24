Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

NAUGATUCK — Sherman thwarted a late Tug Valley rally on Monday night in Naugatuck as the Tide earned a season sweep over the Lady Panthers by a final score of 4-2.

"This should be good for seeding purposes, and it's always good to come to Tug Valley and get a win," coach Terri-Dawn Williams said. "I thought we played pretty good there. We made a couple of mistakes there that could have cost us the game, but luckily we made a good play there at the end."

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Tags

Recommended for you

Featured Local Savings