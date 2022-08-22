Lady Panthers volleyball opens season on Wednesday By JARRID McCORMICK jmccormick@hdmediallc.com jmccormick Author email Aug 22, 2022 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Williamson’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. The 2022 Lincoln County Lady Panthers volleyball team. Amy Adkins | For The Lincoln Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Lady Panthers volleyball team are scheduled to open the regular season on Wednesday, Aug. 24 with a home match against the Poca Lady Dots.Lincoln County head coach Tammy Igo and her squad have been hard at work in preparation for the upcoming season since the beginning of regular season practice on Aug. 1.Below is the complete roster and schedule for the 2022 Lincoln County High School volleyball team.2022 LINCOLN COUNTY VOLLEYBALL ROSTERClaudea Adkins 12Brianna Stickler 12Cassie Adkins 12Emma Brogan 12Megan Williams 11Kennasyn Kveton 11Jaylen Gibson 11Sienna Crites 11Tonya Egnor 11Macayla Bell 11Piper Payne 11Alysse Smith 10Jaycee Damron 10Melody Pauley 9Alyssa Higginbotham 9Addysen Peyton 9Abby Roy 9Lola Watson 9Emma Sanders 92022 LINCOLN COUNTY VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE 08/24/22 PM H — POCA08/26/22 PM A — ST. JOE TOURNAMENT08/27/22 PM A — ST. JOE TOURNAMENT08/29/22 PM A — WAHAMA SENIOR/MIDDLE SCHOOL09/01/22 PM A — TEAYS VALLEY CHRISTIAN09/06/22 PM A — HANNAN SENIOR/MIDDLE SCHOOL09/08/22 PM A — CALVARY BAPTIST09/08/22 PM A — ST. ALBANS HIGH SCHOOL09/09/22 PM A — COVENANT09/13/22 PM H — VAN SENIOR/MIDDLE SCHOOL09/15/22 PM A — ST. JOE09/19/22 PM H — COVENANT09/22/22 PM H — LOGAN09/22/22 PM H — RIVERSIDE09/26/22 PM A — IGNITE10/04/22 PM A — POCA10/06/22 PM A — LOGAN10/11/22 PM A — VAN SENIOR/MIDDLE SCHOOL10/14/22 PM H — IGNITE10/18/22 PM H — CALVARY BAPTIST10/20/22 PM H — TEAYS VALLEY CHRISTIAN10/20/22 PM H — ST. JOE10/25/22 PM H — WAHAMA SENIOR/MIDDLE SCHOOL10/27/22 PM H — HANNAN SENIOR/MIDDLE SCHOOL HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save jmccormick Author email Follow jmccormick Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest Obituaries CLARA BRUMFIELD MARTIN JOYCE ELAINE GIBSON BROWNING BERNICE KIRK JAN KEITH CISCO JOHN LOREN HATFIELD JULIUS MAY DOROTHY MARIE MARCUM McCOY RONALD EUGENE NEWSOME VIEW THE SOCIAL MEDIA MARKETPLACE Online Poll Do you think voters in West Virginia should be given a chance to decide whether abortion should continue to be allowed in the state? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by WDNnews Stocks Market Data by TradingView