CHARLESTON — Lawmakers asked for a big splash when it came to a personal income tax reduction and Gov. Jim Justice did a cannonball Wednesday during his State of the State address.

Justice proposed a 50% across-the-board personal income tax reduction during his 7 p.m. speech before lawmakers at the State Capitol.

