JUDITH GAIL CARROLL FINLEY, 78, of Huntington, W.Va., beloved mother, grandmother and sister, was reunited with her husband, Dale Finley, in Heaven on Monday, March 1, 2021. She was born March 19, 1942, to the late Richard and Ida Mae Nelson Carroll. She was also preceded in death by her son-in-law, Don Michael Perdue; and brothers-in-law, Stephen C. Shy, Dennis Finley and David Edgar. Judy is survived by her three children, Richard (Gina) Finley, Pamela Perdue and Sherri (Chris) Harper, as well as her eight grandchildren, Will, Ryan and Trey Finley, Madison, Jordan and Aiden Perdue and Drew and Erica Harper. She is also survived by her sisters, Sandy (Jim) Hale and Nancy Shy; and sisters-in-law, Ruth Finley and Donna Edgar; and numerous nieces and nephews and cousins. She graduated from Buffalo (Wayne) High School, was a member of Buffalo Valley Baptist Church and retired from Westmoreland Family Practice. She enjoyed traveling with her sisters and their spouses and following Marshall football. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the building fund of Buffalo Valley Baptist Church. There will be private visitation and funeral service. The funeral service will be livestreamed on the Reger Funeral Home website at 12 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.