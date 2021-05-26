HAMLIN — Lincoln County basketball standout John Blankenship has added one final accomplishment during his career in blue-and-white as the senior was named to the Honorable Mention list on the Class AAA All-State team.
The 6-foot-6, 165-pounder saw his final high school season cut short by a fracture of a metatarsal bone in his right foot that caused him to miss nine games and play hurt for a couple before he knew what had actually occurred.
He still was able to come back and play in the final several games of the season and averaged 18 points and 7 rebounds on one leg in 2021. The shooter averaged double figures in scoring throughout his high school career for the head coach Rodney Plumley’s Panthers.
Blankenship has signed a letter of intent to continue his basketball career at the University of Charleston.
Here is the entire Class AAA All-State Team as voted on by the WV Sportswriters Association:
First team
Braden Chapman Shady Spring 6-1 Soph.
Cole Chapman Shady Spring 6-0 Soph.
Devin Hatfield Herbert Hoover 6-1 Jr.
Jaelin Johnson Fairmont Senior 6-4 Sr.
Bryson Lucas (Capt) Robert C. Byrd 6-5 Sr.
J.C. Maxwell Wheeling Central 6-3 Sr.
Ryan Reasbeck Wheeling Central 6-3 Jr.
Jaidyn West Notre Dame 5-11 Jr.
Second team
Hunter Bush Point Plesant 6-2 Sr.
Zycheus Dobbs Fairmont Senior 6-3 Fr.
Todd Duncan (Capt) Shady Spring 6-1 Sr.
Jarron Glick Logan 6-0 Jr.
Drew Keckley Hampshire 6-2 Sr.
Gavin Kennedy Robert C. Byrd 6-0 Sr.
Ryan Maier Grafton 5-9 Jr
Kolton Painter Nitro 6-1 Jr.
Honorable Mention
Ethan Blackburn, Westside; Dylan Blake, PikeView; John Blankenship, Lincoln County; Zack Bolen, Independence; Reece Carden, Scott; Praise Chukwudozie, North Marion; Anthony Cross, Weir; Indy Eades, Midland Trail; Joel Hawkins, Philip-Barbour; Jaedan Holstein, Shady Spring; Gavin Jackson, Trinity Christian; Jordan James, Liberrty-Harrison; Luke Johnson, Ripley; Tyler Kelly, Weir; Ethan Kincaid, Winfield; Cam Manns, Shady Spring; Michael McKinney, Independence; Tariq Miller, North Marion; Rylee Nicholas, Nicholas County; Gage Patterson, Oak Glen; Mitchell Price, Elkins; Daniel Reed, Westside; Eli Robertson, Herbert Hoover; Zack Snyder, Lincoln; Kobey Taylor-Williams, PikeView; Michael Toepfer, Wheeling Central; Joseph Udoh, Nitro;Cavin White, Scott; Garrett Williamson, Logan
Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.