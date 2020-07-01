There are some dishes that have the appearance of being fussy or complicated. Lobster is one such dish. In fact, I have never made lobster until now.
Thinking back, I remember the reason why the task of handling lobsters became famously daunting in my world. I walked in on my father who had returned from Maine with a white cooler filled with lobsters. My mother had started boiling a seasoned stock pot full of water. I could hear the creatures rustling about inside the styrofoam container, their claws scratching the sides. As she plunged the live animals in the water, it looked as if they were trying to jump out. The experience of it all must’ve marked me adversely as I never attempted to make the meal on my own, despite my great love for fresh cooked lobster.
Thankfully, lobster tail is not accompanied with the drama of preparing and cooking the fresh-caught animal. This complete meal came together so quickly, I am eager to have this added to my regular rotation of meals each week. A few minutes under the broiler and it’s perfectly cooked.
I combined this with a simple salad I made with some Buratta cheese. Burrata is a fresh Italian cow milk cheese made from mozzarella and cream. The outer shell is solid mozzarella, while the inside contains stracciatella and cream, giving it an unusual, soft texture. I love the texture and richness of it and love using it with cold sandwiches or salads.
I’m dispelling any ideas that cooking this meal must be attempted with any kind of gourmet training. It’s so simple, I regret not doing this sooner. And wow, this meal rivaled the five-star restaurants I was fortunate enough to enjoy.
Lobster Tail with Burrata
2 lobster tails
2 T. butter, melted
1 T. olive oil
2 cloves of garlic, chopped
Cherry tomatoes, sliced
Cucumbers, sliced
Red onions, sliced
Buratta cheese
Italian vinaigrette
Mix the butter with the garlic and olive oil. Turn the broiler oven on high. Take a pair of kitchen shears and cut the shell from the top to the end of the tail. Pull the outer shell away from the meat to expose the meat. Drench the meat with the olive oil and butter. Place on a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper. Broil for 10 minutes. Place this along side of an arranged salad with Buratta cheese. Drizzle with a vinaigrette.