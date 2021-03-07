HOBERT CASTEEL, of Louisa, Ky., husband of Janet Casteel, died March 5. He was a retired custodian and coal miner. Funeral service 1 p.m. March 8 at Young Funeral Home; burial in Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation two hours prior to the service.
