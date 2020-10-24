HUNTINGTON — Midway through the third quarter, Marshall quarterback Grant Wells stared at something he’d never seen as the Herd’s starter.
Wells looked at the scoreboard and he saw his team behind.
That didn’t sit well with the redshirt freshman from Charleston, who made sure that the deficit didn’t last long.
With Florida Atlantic leading 9-7 after a Vladimir Rivas field goal on the first drive of the second half, Wells promptly took the Herd 81 yards in four official plays (the first play was a pass interference penalty on FAU), connecting with receiver Artie Henry on a 41-yard score.
“I just had to stay in myself,” Wells said. “I’ve proven to myself that I can do everything that Crams (offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey) asks of me, so it was not just to panic.”
The well-thrown deep ball gave the Herd the lead for good and ended any concerns as to how Wells would perform when faced with adversity.
On this day, Wells was at his best in that scenario.
It was a scenario that also came after Wells had a pair of interceptions in the game, which could creep into the mind of most quarterbacks.
Instead, Wells connected with confidence to restore the Herd’s lead less than two minutes after it briefly vanished.
“He’s responded just about every time he’s done that,” Marshall head coach Doc Holliday said. “I guarantee that if you’re going to be a great quarterback, you’d better have a short memory.”
Holliday said that Wells has consistently done that week after week for the Herd, which has led them to a 5-0 start and national ranking.
That earned Wells mention with some pretty elite competition from Holliday, including Marshall’s great quarterbacks, such as Chad Pennington, Byron Leftwich and Rakeem Cato.
“There’s not many freshmen that you can look at that’s gone in and accomplished what he’s accomplished in his first five games as a freshman,” Holliday said. “You guys watched Chad, you watched Byron, you watched Cato, you watched all those guys. One thing I know about Grant right now is, guess what, he’s 5-0. That’s the only important thing.”
FIVE-FOR-FIVE: Marshall’s defense made it five times in five games holding the opposition under 100 yards rushing in a contest.
Early on, it appeared that streak may snap after FAU got three consecutive long runs late in the second quarter.
However, Marshall allowed just 17 yards on 15 carries in the second half to allow just 86 yards for the game.
The Herd also got to FAU quarterback Nick Tronti five times in the contest, which cost the Owls 44 yards.
FAU MISSING STARTERS: Florida Atlantic played Saturday’s contest without several key players on offense.
Those missing included left tackle Marquise Robinson, right tackle B.J. Etienne, running back BJ. Emmons and tight end Michael Irvin II.
Defensive players out included cornerback Diashun Moss and nose guard Evan Anderson.
BIG MAN TD OVERTURNED: Marshall defensive lineman Owen Porter almost had a collegiate touchdown.
Almost.
Tronti was hit on a screen pass attempt late in the first quarter and Porter picked it up and ran 24 yards for what would’ve been a touchdown.
However, replay showed the ball was clearly thrown forward, negating Porter’s first score since his days at Spring Valley.
PENALTY FEST FOR OWLS: In addition to the sacks that cost FAU, the Owls also had 11 penalties for 126 yards in the game.