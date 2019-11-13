NITRO — The Danville Hawks Youth Football League had two teams compete in the Mountain State Elite Youth Cheer and Football League Blue Conference Championship Games at Nitro High School the weekend of Nov. 2-3.
The No. 1 seeded Danville Hawks C-Team faced the Nitro Wildcats. The Hawks C-Team jumped on the Wildcats early with some stellar defensive play and some explosive offensive plays as they jumped out to a 22-6 lead at the halfway point and went on to win, 28-6.
The Hawks C-Team advanced to the MSE Elite Bowl on Nov. 9 to take on the MSE Gold Conference Champions South Hills Patriots at 3 p.m. at the Scott High School Athletic Complex.
The No. 1 seeded Hawks A-Team took on the Winfield Generals on Nov. 2 at Nitro High School.
The Hawks A-Team once again won in dominant fashion as their high-powered offense once again set the tone, scoring on the first play of the game, while their ball-hawking, hard-hitting defense set the tone early.
The Hawks A-Team lead the Generals 50-6 at halftime and went on to win 56-6, capturing the MSE Blue Conference Championship.
The Hawks A-Team advances to the MSE Elite Bowl and were scheduled to play in the MSE Gold Conference Champions Hurricane Redskins on Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. at the Scott High School Athletic Complex.
Look to the Coal Valley News for results from those games.