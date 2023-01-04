Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Welch Mayor Harold McBride, Sr. and a city worker pose with the inaugural lump of Coal used in the CoalTown USA Coal Drop.

 Photo courtesy of the City of Welch

WELCH — The Holiday Season concluded in Welch on Dec. 31 with the third annual CoalTown, USA Coal Drop to ring in the New Year at Martha Moore Park.

The Coal Drop and fireworks were sponsored by the City of Welch to officially welcome 2023. Other activities included street food vendors, karaoke, and the chance to shop from local merchants selling handcrafted items and specialty products.

