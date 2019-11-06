Hundreds of people flocked to the Tug Valley area to celebrate Trick or Treat night, despite the annual event being postponed two days due to high winds and heavy rain on Halloween night.
Sunset Boulevard in West Williamson was a popular destination as usual as Trick or Treaters could walk the Sunset Loop and then head to the Williamson Fieldhouse for the Park Board’s Halloween Bash.
On the Kentucky side of the river, the Southside Mall held its annual Mall-tober Fest, which and had Trick or Treating both outside and inside the shopping facility.
To cap off the night, the Williamson Fire Department treated everyone to a show as they held the 4th annual Stephen Casey Memorial Fireworks show at Lefty Hamilton Park. View more photos at www.WilliamsonDailyNews.com.
— Williamson Daily News