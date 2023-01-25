Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history.

Jan. 22, 1927: Confederate General John McCausland died. After the fall of the Confederacy, McCausland fled the country. He returned in 1867 and spent the remainder of his life on his large farm in Mason County.

e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia is a project of the West Virginia Humanities Council.

