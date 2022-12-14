Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org.

Dec. 11, 1905: “Pare’’ Lorentz, known as “FDR’s filmmaker,” was born in Clarksburg. In 1933, Lorentz created “The Roosevelt Year: 1933,” a pictorial review of FDR’s first year in the White House.

