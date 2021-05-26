The State Fair of West Virginia has announced a schedule of shows for this year’s nightly concerts, which include some fair favorites, a little classic rock and Nelly.
The State Fair of West Virginia returns to Fairlea in Greenbrier County Aug. 12-21.
Nelly arrives at the fair Aug. 12. The rapper is best known for a string of hit records and singles that include “Ride Wit Me,” “Hot in Herre” and “Grillz,” but in the past half-dozen years his career has focused more on television projects than recording.
In 2020, Nelly planned to tour on the 20th anniversary of his top-selling debut record, “Country Grammar,” which included a stop at the Clay Center in Charleston, but the tour was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Tickets to the show range from $27 to $35.
On Aug. 13, it’s a night of southern rock and rocking country with Whiskey Myers and The Steel Woods. Tickets are $20-$30.
On Aug. 14, contemporary Christian duo For King & Country performs along with Christian singer Rebecca St. James. Tickets are $32-$42.
Classic rock legends Styx plays the fair Aug. 15. A staple of classic rock radio, Styx’s catalog of hits includes “Come Sail Away,” “Mr. Roboto,” “Renegade” and more. Their latest record, “Crash of the Crown,” is due out later this year. Tickets are $35-$45.
Free shows are set for Aug. 16-17 featuring Mac Powell (formerly of Contemporary Christian band, Third Day) on Aug. 16 and heritage country band Shenandoah on Aug. 17.
Country stars Tracy Byrd and Tracy Lawrence perform on Aug. 19. Byrd’s hits include “Watermelon Crawl” and “I’m from the Country.” Lawrence is best known for songs like “Sticks and Stones,” “Time Marches On,” and “Paint Me a Birmingham.” Tickets $30-$40.
The state fair’s concert series closes out Aug. 20 with country star Brantley Gilbert with rising country duo, After Midtown.
Gilbert’s hits include “You Don’t Know Her Like I Do,” “Bottoms Up,” and “Hard Days,” which was released on his most recent record, 2019’s “Fire & Brimstone.” Tickets are $41-$52.
Tickets for all shows go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. For information or to order tickets, call 1-800-514-3849 or visit www.statefairofwv.com.