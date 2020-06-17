Roger and Ronnette Ooten of Delbarton would like to announce the forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Natalie Jewel Ooten, to Travis Keith Spradlin, son of Keith and Melody Spradlin of Dingess.
The double-ring ceremony will take place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at the home of Roger and Ronnette Ooten at Gillman Drive.
A reception will follow at the same location.
