What does it feel like to be worry free? How would our lives be different if we didn't stress over finances, relationships, and so many other burdens?
As I spend time with my newborn twins, these thoughts come to mind. I am amazed at how much they sleep and how little they cry. Their needs are met, they don't have a care in the world, and their rest is so peaceful.
As they lie still, their faces speak volumes. They are fragile, helpless, and unable to do simple things for themselves. Still, there is no anxiety or loss of sleep. I wonder if this is the way the Lord wants to bless us all. Is this what God means when he promises rest and peace for his children? His long standing promise of rest is still available for those who trust in him.
It is written in Matthew 11:28: "Come unto me, all ye that labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest." These words from Jesus was his invitation to the world to obtain a priceless promise. The Lord was saying that we do not have to carry our burdens alone. We do not have to live with restlessness and turmoil on the inside regardless of our circumstances. Most importantly, we do not have to carry the shame and guilt of sin on our shoulders. Jesus already carried it on the cross and was chastised for our peace. His offer is more than a night of physical sleep. His gift refreshes our souls at the core of our being. We just have to respond to his invitation and put our faith in him. There will be a change from the inside out.
Often, important relationships can solve many issues. Sometimes our boys do show signs of distress. We immediately try to figure out the problem. There are moments it is not hunger or a pacifier that they want. After trying many solutions, they will not stop crying until we pick them up. When we hold them close in our arms it is like magic. Soon, the boys will start sleeping peacefully once again. Maybe our answer is to stop looking for all the solutions to our problems. We may just need to get closer to God. Allow him to hold us in his arms so to speak. He is peace, he is rest, he is provision, he is the source of our strength, he is abundant life, he is wisdom, he is our all sufficient God. As we draw closer to him, we will realize that he is the answer.
Ralph & Elizabeth Pyszkowski, Your Brother & Sister In Christ. All comments are welcomed at rpyszkow@gmail.com.