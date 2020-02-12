GILBERT — Gilbert Cub Scouts Pack 664 learned about people with disabilities at their final meeting in January.
They had guest speakers Jay and Stephanie West, who are natives of Mingo County. Jay West encouraged the kids to never give up, and Stephanie talked about how she helps Jay get ready for the day.
The Scouts participated in games simulating mobility and dexterity impairments. The Cub scouts meet every Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Gilbert PK-8 school. For anyone interested in joining, contact Alisha Toler.
— Williamson Daily News