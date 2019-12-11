WILLIAMSON — Santa Claus made his annual appearance in downtown Williamson this past weekend as the big man in red helped kick off the holiday season in the Tug Valley.
Old Saint Nick and Mrs. Claus first stopped in town for the Tug Valley Area CVB’s Christmas Kickoff, where they hung out at the Coal House along with a cast of characters including Elsa, Olaf and Mickey Mouse as they helped light up the town’s Christmas lights and Christmas tree.
Mr. and Mrs. Claus stuck around until Saturday and then made an appearance in the annual Great White Way Christmas Parade presented by the Mingo County AIM Group.
It was followed by a meet-and-greet with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Cinderella Theater as well as a sampling of all the goodies from the annual Christmas Bake-off. He will, of course, be returning in two weeks along with Rudolph and the rest of his reindeer delivering gifts to the kids in the Tug Valley area to open on Christmas morning.