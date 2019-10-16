Many times throughout scripture, God is referred to as the Heavenly Father. Not only does this help us understand who he is, but also his thoughts towards us.
The day our boys were born, there were instantaneous feelings of love and an indescribable connection. Over the past couple of months, the bond has just grown stronger. Being a new dad has helped me see the Lord in a greater revelation. If I have a strong love for my boys, how much more does he love us? He has a greater passion to provide, to bless, to spend time with us, and to lead us on the right path.
As I now know first hand, these are incredible, intense, and powerful emotions that will lead a person to take good care of his children. We can put our trust in God because he is our Heavenly Father.
It is written in Matthew 7:11: “If ye then, being evil, know how to give good gifts unto your children, how much more shall your father which is in heaven give good things to them that ask him?” There are a lot of misconceptions about God as people spread false information about him. As a result, people are afraid or just don’t know enough to approach him. Some feel unworthy and wonder how the Lord could love them.
Most of us can understand the natural love between parents and children. God looks at us as his children and has an intense love for us all. He is our creator and said we were made in his image. Naturally, he has the greatest plans and the most compassionate thoughts towards us. He gave his son Jesus to die for our sins so we could have a relationship with him.
Luke’s gospel speaks of a wealthy father who had a lost son. His rebellious son took his inheritance, spent it all on riotous living and suffered a great loss. He ended up feeding in a hog’s pin and experienced regret. He then came to his senses and realized things were so much better back home.
As he returned humbly, he witnessed the power of a Father’s love. His dad had his arms open wide, put a ring on his finger, and withheld nothing in a great celebration over his son. Why do we question God’s love? What would keep us from returning back to him? The Lord is not looking to condemn or punish us with great wrath. Instead, he is longing for repentance that will bring us into his arms. It is time that we come to our senses, get out of the hog’s pin, and come home to our Heavenly Father.