Some may wonder why God of Heaven loves people? Others may question why does an all powerful God want to spend time with mankind?
Maybe only parents can understand the feelings and attitude that the Lord has towards his creation. There is nothing like holding a child in your arms that is your very own. Seeing yourself in your kid can be the most beautiful picture in the world. This is the approach that the Lord has with us. The Bible records that we are created in the image of God (Genesis 1:27). In other words, our Heavenly Father views us as his children. We are special in his sight and he sees part of himself in all of us. No wonder he has a strong passion and reaches out to us all. There is no love greater than that of our Heavenly Father.
It is written in Psalms 103: 13: “Like a Father pitieth his children, so the Lord pitieth them that fear him.” This scripture is often unnoticed and not quoted enough. Maybe because it is listed in the “benefits chapter” that records so many amazing benefits in serving the Lord. We are told that God has the love, compassion, and emotions like a father towards us. If we trust him, we will get the care of the best dad in the world. He will provide, protect, give great gifts, guide us, and do more than what a good earthly father could do for us. This may be why this chapter lists multiple acts of his goodness towards his children. He forgives all our iniquities, heals our diseases, redeems our lives from destruction, and satisfies our mouths with good things. His mercy is from everlasting to everlasting upon them that fear him. The ways in which God blesses his children is too numerous to count.
A relationship with the Lord is both life-changing and incredible. I have grown attached to my twin boys and love to spend time with them. Even though they cannot speak yet, they will grunt, smile, and kick their legs when I get near them. I cannot get enough of these precious moments. According to scripture, God feels the same way about us. He so greatly desired a relationship with us, that he gave his son to die for our sins. Jesus said that I am the way, the truth, and the life, and no man can come to the Father except through him (John 14:6). We can know God personally through faith in Jesus Christ. Jesus’s sacrifice on the cross was the greatest love ever demonstrated to the world. Do not let anything keep you from this awesome gift. We can experience this love today.