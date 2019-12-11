One of the darkest and hopeless moments in world history witnessed the brightest light.
The Roman Empire oppressed people with tyranny, extreme cruelty and harsh taxation. Poverty was prevalent and robbery was commonplace. Church leaders also put heavy burdens on their congregations and shut the door of heaven in people’s faces.
In this time period, despair and sorrow filled the hearts of many. God chose this moment to send a Savior. A baby shining bright by the star of Bethlehem became the greatest enemy of darkness.
The timing of Jesus’ arrival not only brought salvation to the world, but also sent a message. He didn’t just come for the those who “have it all together.” Jesus came for those who have no hope, to seek and to save the lost, to set the captives free, and to illuminate the glorious light from Heaven.
This mission was revealed in John 8:12: “I am the light of the world: he that followeth me shall not walk in darkness, but shall have the light of life.” No wonder the multitudes flocked to Jesus. His words burned within their hearts and many experienced hope for the first time. One of his notable miracles was opening the eyes of the blind.
Not only was this a literal action, but it had spiritual implications as well. The world is spiritually blind apart from Christ. For those who could not find a purpose or a way forward, he lit the way. Those who did not know right from wrong, he led them to the paths of righteousness. When the entrance to Heaven was shut due to our sins, he opened the door.
The world was unable to see God until Jesus revealed himself. We were overcome by the darkness of our sins until he was crucified on the cross. Now we can have a relationship with the Lord and know him personally. Part of the darkness mentioned in scripture was the void in our hearts as we were far from our Creator.
Blaise Pascal, the famous mathematician, said that man was created with a God shaped hole. We have tried to fill it with so many other things that will not fit. As a result, we remain as empty as ever. Only when we give Jesus the center of our hearts will we ever be truly fulfilled. We do not have to live with a void any longer. Let us experience his light this Christmas.