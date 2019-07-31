"Thus saith the Lord, Set thine house in order; for thou shalt die, and not live." These were devastating words spoken by the prophet Isaiah to King Hezekiah.
Hezekiah was battling a life-threatening illness and God had intended to take him home. The King immediately prayed, wept bitterly, and reminded the Lord how he walked uprightly before him. God turned the prophet around to speak to Hezekiah. In a sudden change of events, the Lord added 15 years to his life and healed him of his disease. The King's tears were seen and his request was heard. This literally changed his life. Through Hezekiah's story, we can see the power of prayer and the incredible results that can be achieved. When God's people seek him, he will move mightily on our behalf.
It is written in Ephesians 3: 20: " Now unto him that is able to do exceeding abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that worketh in us." If he can raise the dead, heal the sick, and extend Hezekiah's lifespan, is there anything he cannot do? There are no limits to his power and we shouldn't place them on our prayers. The Lord outperforms our expectations. This scripture emphasizes that God's power is far above our imaginations. If we can think of an enormous request, the Lord is able to far exceed it. He is abundant in his goodness and the way he responds to the needs of his children. Whether he answers immediately or in his good time, we should know that God hears our prayers.
The cry of King Hezekiah moved the Lord and yielded great results. If Hezekiah can bring such a change with one prayer, what can we accomplish with ours? How about when we gather together in corporate prayer? What could happen for us personally? Also, what differences could be seen in our family, community, and country? If we can believe, the Lord can deliver. Many have tried to remove prayer from public places and opposed people of faith. However, this is what our nation needs the most. We need revival and salvation like never before and it only comes from above. Instead of complaining about our situations, we can talk to God about it. We can take advantage of the gift of prayer today and see the Lord move for us.
Ralph & Elizabeth Pyszkowski, Your Brother & Sister In Christ. (All comments are welcomed at rpyszkow@gmail.com).