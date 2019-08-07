"Avenge me of my Adversary!" This was the cry of a widow as she pleaded her case with the judge. However, she was denied multiple times from the callous man who could care less.
After all, she was just a poor widow who meant nothing to him. As time passed by, he changed his mind. Her persistent petitions caused him to become weary. Finally, he answered her request for peace of mind. Jesus taught this parable to encourage people to pray. If an unrighteous judge can be stirred to action, how much more will a loving Father in Heaven answer prayers? Persistence will move Heaven toward the cause of the righteous.
My wife and I experience the power of prayer on a daily basis. This has definitely been evident with the pregnancy of our twins. Our first appointment brought grave concern as the doctor announced they couldn't find a membrane. This is the protective wall that separates the babies and keeps them safe from entanglement. Identical twins sharing one placenta is also risky. We immediately called out to the Lord and asked the Church to pray as well. The very next doctor appointment a membrane was found. Also, the boys recently received a perfect score for health as we near the birth date. There is no question in our minds that God has been involved. We are thankful for the Church, community, and the gift of prayer that the Lord gives to us.
It is written in James 5:16: "The effectual fervent prayer of a righteous man availeth much." When we seek God consistently, fervently, and strive to please him, our prayers will go far. The greek meaning for the word availeth is to be strong and have power. When we follow this scripture, we can speak strong prayers that are powerful. Everyone has the opportunity to get close to the Lord because of the cross. Also, we can all prioritize our time and put God first. Those that do this, can see a mighty response from Heaven. The tenacious widow knew her continual pleading with the judge would bring results. This is what faith is all about. When we persistently pray, the Lord will answer our cries.
Ralph & Elizabeth Pyszkowski, Your Brother & Sister In Christ. (All comments are welcomed at rpyszkow@gmail.com.)