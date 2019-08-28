Suddenly, the call came one morning. The doctor called and said to my wife to not eat anything and to bring our bags. Our hearts were stirred as we realized this was the right time.
Soon after, our adorable, twin boys were born.
There are so many lessons to be learned as we spend time with them. One in particular came during feeding time with the boys. As a father, I enjoy watching their appetites grow. I am rooting for them to develop physically, spiritually and mentally. Their mother and I work hard to keep them on a schedule, provide plenty of nourishment and encourage them to thrive.
It then occurred to me that our Heavenly Father is like-minded toward his children. The Lord is involved in our daily lives and desires to see us grow as Christians.
It is written in 1 Peter 2:2: "As newborn babes, desire the sincere milk of the word, that ye may grow thereby." I have noticed the hunger that is in my twins for milk. This especially becomes evident when we are late on the feeding schedule. They will cry, kick squirmishly and aggressively pursue the bottle.
We are to be like newborn babies and desire God's word. The Bible is like vital nourishment to us spiritually and mentally. It will cause us to flourish and produce fruit in every area of our lives. We cannot be spiritually healthy and grow without it. As we feast upon it, apply it to our lives, and make it a priority, the results will come.
Three essentials are necessary for maximum maturity: consistency, nourishment and appetite. Our doctor directed us to feed our newborns every three to four hours and encouraged quality formula. This schedule takes discipline but is well worth the sacrifice.
Similarly, our spiritual investments are priceless. Are we consistently pursuing the word of God or just on Sundays? Do we desire the sincere milk of the scriptures or popular trends? How is our appetite for the Bread of Life?
If we lack in this area, we can pray that the Lord will give us a hunger. It will surely lead us to becoming strong and seasoned Christians.
Ralph & Elizabeth Pyszkowski, Your Brother & Sister In Christ. (All comments are welcomed at rpyszkow@gmail.com.)