"Men of Galilee, why do you stand looking into Heaven? This Jesus, who was taken up from you into heaven, will come in the same way as you saw him go into heaven." This event was known as the ascension of Christ. It must have been similar to viewing a sunset.
A glorious scene where the sun slowly slips out of view. The disciples may have been stunned as they stared sorrowfully into the sky. Where did Jesus go? He left them with powerful encouragement of the promise that he would return. It is also encouraging to know about his current passion. Jesus didn't just slip out of sight and out of our lives. He is presently at the right hand of the Father praying for us. We can be strengthened each day knowing that God is supporting us.
It is written in Hebrews 7:25: "Wherefore he is able also to save them to the uttermost that come unto God by him, seeing he ever liveth to make intercession for them." Jesus didn't just ascend and go on vacation. He is in a position of power in the throne room of heaven. His name is exalted above all names and he has the ear of the Father. The scriptures declares that he is constantly praying for us. The Gospels record numerous and amazing things happened when Jesus talked to the Heavenly Father. How many times have we felt strength or received encouragement in a difficult situation? Also, has there been a time when some disaster has been averted in a close call? It could have been that Jesus was calling out our names before the throne.
The fact that the Lord intercedes, demonstrates our importance to him. The amount of time Jesus spent with people on earth was indescribable. He is rooting for us to succeed and ready to help in our time of trouble. Although he is the Lord of the universe, we are still on his mind. We may feel alone at times and very little support from others. However, Jesus can supply all the help that we need. If God be for us, who can be against us? Let us be encouraged today that the Lord is on our side. We can accomplish our goals, endure hardships, and complete the journey because of that fact.
Ralph & Elizabeth Pyszkowski, Your Brother & Sister In Christ. (All comments are welcomed at rpyszkow@gmail.com.)