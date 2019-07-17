By now, our whole community knows that my wife Elizabeth is pregnant with twins. We have truly been blessed with so much love and support.
Many have brought gifts for the babies and others have offered great advice to help us get started. One person's comments really sticks out in particular. We were told to be prepared for the unknown delivery day. Although our doctor gave us an expected date, she could not tell us for sure what day the boys would be born. A relative encouraged us to have a suitcase packed and to be ready for the moment. This was wisdom that may pay off in the near future. It also brought to mind another important event of great expectation. I couldn't help thinking of the parallels between the birthing process and the Lord's return. Being ready for the coming of Christ is the best advice we could ever receive.
It is written in Matthew 24: 7-8: "For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be famines, and pestilences, and earthquakes, in diverse places. All these are the beginning of sorrows (birth pains)." This scripture describes the end time events occurring like labor pains. They will begin mildly like in the early stages of pregnancy. Then, they will increase in frequency and intensity until Jesus comes back. Watching the natural disasters on the news lately has been overwhelming. According to CNBC, disasters in the US have become more frequent, more intense, and more expensive. From 2016-2018, the average number of billion-dollar disasters totaled 15 each year, while the average for 1980-2016 was just 6.2 events per year. The total cost of disaster damage in 2018 was 91 billions dollars in the US. These are incredible statistics reported by secular news and should cause us to think about biblical prophecy. The earth is having major contractions and God's people are about to be delivered.
Ever since we received the news of our twins, our lives have changed. We have altered our diet, exercise habits, and mindsets. Many preparations are taking place in anticipation for the new additions to the family. Expectations will cause change to come when people truly believe. Are we looking for Jesus to come for his bride? If this is the case, then our lifestyles will also transform. As we anticipate the rapture, we will prepare ourselves spiritually to meet him. This includes repentance of sin, obeying his word, and living in faith to please God. Just like our doctor doesn't know the actual date of delivery, theologians can only predict the Lord's return. We need to have our "suitcases" packed and be ready for the moment. Let's not be caught off guard or fall asleep in our sins. This is one enormous delivery that we do not want to miss. Are we ready for the soon coming of Jesus?
Ralph & Elizabeth Pyszkowski, Your Brother & Sister In Christ. All comments are welcomed at rpyszkow@gmail.com.