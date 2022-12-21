“Therefore the Lord himself shall give you a sign; Behold, a virgin shall conceive, and bear a son, and shall call his name Immanuel (Isaiah 7:14).” It is not everyday angels appear reporting great tidings of joy and peace. Bright stars seldom light up pathways to a baby born of a virgin. Never has the arrival of the Son of God split our time line in half from BC and AD. The Lord reserves his greatest miracles for the most extraordinary times in history. Giving the world his son ranks at the top of the list. Although the birth of Christ happened over 2000 years ago, it continues to impact the world in astounding ways.
It is unimaginable to understand the role Mary played in raising Jesus. How would it feel to spend many hours in his presence? An idea may come from the wedding festival when she asked him to do his first miracle (John 2:1-11). As they ran out of drinks, he served them something that they would not forget. How many more problems did the Lord solve for Mary? One day he was found teaching doctors and lawyers in the temple. They marveled at his wisdom as he was just a child. How often did the family of Jesus consult him on complicated matters and get the answer needed. Mary would know first hand why he was called Immanuel, interpreted God with us.