A young man came to Jesus and asked, “What good thing must I do, that I may have eternal life (Matthew 19:16)?” Although this man obeyed many of the commandments, he knew that there was something keeping him from Heaven. Jesus told the man to sell all he had, give to the poor, and follow him. The rich man walked away sorrowful, because he had a great amount of wealth. This was not a condemnation of all people with money or worldly possessions. It just happened this man loved his wealth more than the Lord. The disciples pointed out the difficulty of some to be saved. Jesus responded to them in Matthew 19:26: “With men this is impossible but with God all things are possible.”
Like the disciples, we see the challenges of serving the Lord. Even trying to win over some of our own family members may seem impossible. Living the Christian life and accepting God’s plan may seem beyond our ability. Dealing with storms of life can be overwhelming as everyday brings its own set of problems. We can be encouraged with the words of Christ in Matthew’s gospel. Although it is impossible with man, it is possible with the Lord. It is clear that there are many things we can not do on our own. However, there are no limits to what can happen with God’s help. Jesus walked on water, healed the sick, opened the eyes of the blind, and raised the dead. Our problems are not too hard for him.