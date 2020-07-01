“Because there were no graves in Egypt, hast thou taken us away to die in the wilderness (Exodus 14:12)?”
These were desperate words spoken from the children of Israel to Moses. They had lost all hope as they found themselves trapped by the Red Sea. There were impassable waters before them and a superior enemy close behind them. It was at this moment that God performed one of his greatest miracles of the Old Testament. He parted the Red Sea, delivered Israel from bondage and destroyed the greatest military of that day.
Even when our situations look completely hopeless, God is able.
Many people feel trapped in impossible circumstances. Whether it be family issues, addictions or a dead end to our dreams, it can all leave us demoralized. People say and do crazy things when they feel things are hopeless. Some turn to drugs, and others give up on life completely. Unfortunately, they leave God out of the equation altogether.
He still saves, delivers, fights our battles and moves for his children. Also, he can still remove impossible barriers in our lives. We need to bring God into the equation and allow him to work it out. Israel had a greater thrill than Disney World as they walked through the parted waters. It is amazing what the Lord can do in a short period of time.
We can find encouragement in Matthew 19:26: “With men this is impossible; but with God all things are possible.” There are no limits and no “dead ends” with God. The miracle of the Red Sea demonstrates the Lord’s absolute power and his willingness to be involved with his people.
Moses told his people to stand still and see the salvation of the Lord. In other words, it is time to take a deep breath and calm down. We need to seek God and put our trust in him. Then at the right time he will work it out for our good. That is good advice for all those who are going through a tough situation. Let us remember that things are never too hopeless with God.