“And we were in our own sight as grasshoppers, and so we were in their sight (Numbers 13:33).” This was the negative report given by the majority of Israeli spies concerning the Promised Land. The land of Canaan was everything that God said it would be. A place rich in resources and a fertile land of abundance. The clusters of grapes were so large, they were difficult to carry. It was truly a land flowing with milk and honey. However, the promise seemed unobtainable. The walls made the cities look like impenetrable fortresses. Waging war on these gigantic enemies felt like a death sentence to these spies. Although Joshua and Caleb were in the minority, they believed that possessing the land was possible with the Lord’s help. They were able to prove that faith in God makes the impossible possible.
A great scripture for the year 2023 is recorded in Numbers 13:30: “And Caleb stilled the people before Moses, and said, Let us go up at once, and possess it; for we are well able to overcome it.” Caleb saw the same dreadful picture as the other spies but had a different conclusion. What the eight saw as greater enemies, Caleb saw as greater victories. Somehow the spies forgot about the miracles God worked in Egypt. These enormous obstacles caused them to lose sight of the Lord altogether. As a result, they failed to enter the Promised Land. Caleb was able to add God to the equation, which drastically changed the outcome. As he believed the promises of the Lord, he was able to conquer mountains, even at an old age.