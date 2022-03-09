“We are living in a nightmare!” This is how one resident described the Russian invasion in Ukraine.
Civilians have been bombarded by the superior firepower of Putin’s military. Some news outlets have reported areas being turned into apocalyptic rubble. The invaders have even fired on innocent victims, killing children, and committed war crimes. If there have ever been doubts that the devil exists, one would only have to look at a picture of Vladamir Putin to believe. In order to achieve his dreams of a revived Soviet Empire, he is willing to murder millions.
The exceedingly brave people of Ukraine need our prayers and support.
In spite of this horrific situation, there have been many extraordinary stories. The Ukrainian resistance has already defied the odds. U.S. Intelligence has disclosed the frustration of Putin as his military has been stalled. Russian tanks have run out of gas, there have been logistical issues and other blunders that were unexpectant. There have even been reports that soldiers have poked holes in their own gas tanks after realizing what they are doing. A pastor in Lviv posted this message on social media: “Please tell your people, because of their prayers, God really fights our battles.” The whole world has rallied for Ukraine and shown unprecedented support. However, the question remains, how long can the people hold under such tremendous pressure? In spite of Ukrainian courage and determination, they need a miracle.
God still works miracles today and has been known to move in impossible situations. The words of King Jehoshaphat when surrounded by the enemies of Israel in 2 Chronicles 20:12: “We have no might against this great company that comes against us; neither know we what to do, but our eyes are on you.” After he prayed, God fought his battle and saved Israel from total destruction. We may feel surrounded by insurmountable problems today. We need to get our eyes on Jesus and call on his name.
The Lord will fight our battles. We must remember the power of prayer and faith in Christ. Let us stand together with Ukraine and pray for them.