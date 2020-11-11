The battle lines were drawn on an ancient battlefield. Soldiers of Israel cowered in the sight of the Philistines. They hid as Goliath taunted and hurled insults repeatedly.
A red-headed shepherd boy walks into the Israeli camp by the name of David. As he brought his brothers food, he became indignant at the actions of the giant. Although the odds were stacked against him, he decided to challenge the Philistine champion. What appeared to be a joke ended up being the demise of the giant. With a slingshot and a few stones, David conquered the mighty Goliath. With God’s help, we can also be victorious against the odds.
Although some look at this story as a fable, our history is full of similar examples. Our brave soldiers have challenged the champions of communism, fascism and terrorism. In many cases they had the odds stacked against them. This includes facing the British Empire, storming the beaches of Normandy, and many other treacherous scenarios. They looked at evil in the face and did not back down. America helped to bring down wicked giants like Hitler, Osama bin Laden, Al Baghdadi and made the world a safer place. Every Veterans Day is a great opportunity to remember the sacrifice of our American heroes. Thank God for blessing us with the greatest military on Earth.
These stories remind us that in our toughest challenges, all hope is not lost. Sometimes we feel surrounded by problems that feel insurmountable. It is difficult to look beyond the giants that stand before us. At times, we may feel that the odds are stacked against us. Let us remember that if God is on our side, we always have the upper hand. We can trust in him and call on his name for that ever present help. He never loses a battle and always has a plan. “Now thanks be unto God, which always causeth us to triumph in Christ Jesus (2 Cor. 2:14).”