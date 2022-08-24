“Therefore Sarah laughed within herself, saying, After I am waxed old shall I have pleasure, my lord being old also?” (Genesis 18:12)
Father Abraham and his wife is one of the greatest stories of faith ever told. Following God, Abraham left his hometown and traveled to an unknown land. He even was willing to trust the promise of the Lord when it was difficult to understand. Although Abraham and Sarah were heroes of the Bible, they had their weak moments. This famous scripture captures the struggle of faith during trying moments in life. Even when it seems impossible, we can believe God’s word.
The story took a turn for the worst when Abraham and Sarah became impatient. The promised child that would carry out the legacy didn’t appear right away. Sarah continued to be barren, so they decided to “help God’’ out. They took a course of action that created one big mess. Having a child by Sarah’s handmaiden caused family turmoil that lasted for generations. Did they overthink the word of God or did they just become weak through the process? Maybe the Lord didn’t mean the promise exactly the way it was told? They found out that God knew exactly what he was doing and meant just what he said. At the right moment, Sarah gave birth to a healthy baby boy.
An important promise is recorded in Proverbs 3:5-6: “Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths.” Like Abraham and Sarah, we may not always see the big picture. Circumstances can seem contrary to God’s words. There are times our faith will be challenged and we will have to simply believe him. In the end, things will work according to the Lord’s plans and his faithfulness will endure. If we trust in him, he promises to direct our paths. That will result in an incredible future. Miracles are greater when they take place at the right time. Let us take God at his word and watch his great plans unfold.
Ralph and Elizabeth Pyszkowski, your brother and sister In Christ. Comments welcome at rpyszkow@gmail.com.