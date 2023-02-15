As we celebrate the season of love, it is worth searching what the word really means. How far will our loved ones go to show it? Agonizing in the garden, Jesus’s sweat became as drops of blood. He was faced with the choice to be crucified for the sins of the world, or escape the suffering and save himself. Christ prayed, “O my Father, if it be possible, let this cup pass from me: nevertheless not as I will, but as thou wilt (Matthew 26:39).” This was not only a question of obedience to the Father, but was one of love for his creation. He ultimately made the choice to lay down his life. The cross is the greatest example of love that mankind has ever known.
It has been said that the value of an object is determined by how much a person is willing to pay for it. Jesus paid dearly for the sins of the world. The Lord of Lords and King of Kings humble himself to insults, mockery, and the crown of thorns. Roman soldiers mercilessly whip him with the cat of nine tails, ripping the flesh off his back. Jesus bore the weighty cross along a 2000 feet walk to Golgotha. Did he second-guess his decision or consider calling a legion of angels for deliverance? Based on his responses to Pontius Pilate, he had a made up mind. Going the distance, he was determined to complete the work of the crucifixion. Large iron spikes were pounded into his body as he was lifted up for all to see. Finally he said, “It is finished.”