Society today recognizes and rewards the wrong people. It seems that those who are the most bold with sin receive all of the attention. Hollywood and our entertainment industries showcase immorality. There are cases where the government punishes citizens for doing what is right and promotes those who are not. As a result, the decline of morals gets steeper. The world has always been backwards when compared to the teachings of the Bible. This can be discouraging to those who follow Christ. However, many forget his faithfulness and his promises to bless his people. God richly rewards those who are faithful to him.
We are reminded in Galatians 6:9: “And let us not be weary in well doing: for in due season we shall reap, if we faint not.” This encouraging scripture lets us know that the Lord keeps track of our sacrifices to him. Although we are not always recognized for our hard work and devotion to Christ by the world, he tells us that our time is coming. Just as a farmer reaps a harvest in the due season, we will be rewarded at the right time. The Lord has an incredible ability to pour out his blessings on his people. The world put Joseph in a prison, but God put him in the palace. As reported throughout the Bible, a faithful man shall abound with blessings (Proverbs 28:20). He will always make our time and effort worthwhile.