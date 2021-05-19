A poor widow petitions a judge to avenge her of her adversary. Justice was denied her multiple times as the unrighteous man lacked compassion. However, the persistent women continually cried out for intervention from the judge. Finally the man said, “Because this widow troubleth me, I will avenge her, lest by her continual coming she weary me” (Luke 18:5).
Jesus spoke this parable to his disciples as he taught them about prayer. If persistent petitions to an unrighteous judge can stir him to action, how much more our Heavenly Father who loves us? Jesus encourages us in all situations that there is hope in prayer.
Along with this parable, Jesus spoke, “Men ought always to pray, and not to faint.” The troubles of life can strike a blow to our morale. Some have given up and sank in these boisterous storms. However, the Lord has given us the greatest resource on Earth called prayer.
This is the solution to a faint heart, a troubled mind and a weary soul. It even works for a poor widow that has no power to defend herself from her enemies. Compared to the unrighteous judge, God will move speedily to help his children. His promises include renewing our strength when we are weary, supplying all our needs when we lack and delivering us from all our troubles (Psalms 34: 17). It is very simple, we can pray or we will faint.
The parable from Luke 18 confirms that the Lord is ready to intervene when we need him. Both the Judge and God have the power to act and solve problems. Persistent petitions from the widow activated the response and it will work for us as well. Having a consistent prayer life and a relationship with the Lord is key. Let us strive to be like the widow when it comes to our devotion to Christ. The resources of Heaven are available to us when we call on his name. No matter what we are going through, there is always hope because God answers prayer.