Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received much criticism lately with the historic Megxit. Why would this couple leave the royal family and all the privileges behind? What is so difficult about a lavish lifestyle that most people dream about?
Queen Elizabeth broke protocol to accept Meghan into this dignified family. According to established traditions, Meghan did not qualify for this honor. Still, she was given a multi-million dollar fairytale wedding and a place at Frogmore Cottage. There are reports that Meghan wants to go back to her old life of acting and live a more “peaceful” life. As ridiculous as this sounds, it actually represents an attitude found beyond Buckingham Palace.
Like Meghan, many of us has been given grace to enter the Royal Family. We were gentiles, sinners and unworthy of Heaven. However, it is recorded in John 3:16: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten son, that whoesoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” For those of us who have put our faith in Jesus, we are accepted into the family of God regardless of our past.
As recorded in scripture, we are called a royal priesthood and a holy nation (1 Peter 2:9). We trade our filthy garments of unrighteousness into the righteousness of Christ. There is so much to gain with the Christian faith and so little to lose with our old life.
The tradeoff of receiving the rich inheritance of Christ is giving up the old life of sin.
So many people are like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. They want the royal privileges without the responsibilities. We are warned in Luke 17:32 to remember Lot’s wife. God gave her great opportunity and mercy. She was told not to look back as the Lord offered her a better life.
Unfortunately, she gave into the temptation and lost it all. Why do so many want to hold on to the old life and fall into this same trap? Do we realize the inheritance that we have in Christ? Do we appreciate the measureless love and grace he extends to us all? If we choose to walk away, it would be a greater mistake than that made by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. We must fully embrace our royalty and live the life Christ has freely given.