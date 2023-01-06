“Then I went down to the potter’s house, and, behold, he wrought a work on the wheels. And the vessel that he made of clay was marred in the hand of the potter: so he made it again another vessel, as seemed good to the potter to make it (Jeremiah 18:3-4).”
This is a beautiful description of God’s involvement with his people. He is described as the master potter, and we are the clay. His powerful hands are capable to craft his extraordinary vision for our lives. It is amazing how he can take a broken life and mold it back together. Instead of throwing the ruined clay away, he creates a brand-new vessel. He can also take average, mere clay and work a masterpiece of great value. This is what he can do for his people. If we surrender ourselves to the potter, he will transform us.
God’s people are compared to clay for an important reason in this chapter. Clay must be pliable for craftsmen to do their best work. If we want the Lord to move in our lives in 2023, we must yield to his plan. Pottery can be a lengthy process, especially for more complicated vessels. It takes patience to mold material to the desired shape on the wheel. When completed properly, the new object becomes much more useful and valuable. The Word of God provides the blueprints to help us fulfill his plans. We must be willing to listen to the Lord and apply his word to our lives. Otherwise, we will become like the hardened clay potters cannot use. Are we willing to get on the potter’s wheel this year and see what God can do?
The potter’s wheel also represents new beginnings. We may feel like our lives have been ruined because of a tragedy or difficult circumstances. Or, we may think the future is hopeless due to past decisions. God can reshape us like clay if we surrender our lives to him. There are many examples of people in the Bible with dark pasts who the Lord transformed into great leaders. We can still get on the potter’s wheel and watch the Lord do something amazing. Although the process can take time, we must trust him. A skilled potter will never rush his work because the details are important. The finished product with be worth our while. If we put him first, he will take care of the rest for the new year.
Ralph and Elizabeth Pyszkowski, your brother and sister In Christ. Comments welcome at rpyszkow@gmail.com.