“Then I went down to the potter’s house, and, behold, he wrought a work on the wheels. And the vessel that he made of clay was marred in the hand of the potter: so he made it again another vessel, as seemed good to the potter to make it (Jeremiah 18:3-4).”

This is a beautiful description of God’s involvement with his people. He is described as the master potter, and we are the clay. His powerful hands are capable to craft his extraordinary vision for our lives. It is amazing how he can take a broken life and mold it back together. Instead of throwing the ruined clay away, he creates a brand-new vessel. He can also take average, mere clay and work a masterpiece of great value. This is what he can do for his people. If we surrender ourselves to the potter, he will transform us.

Ralph and Elizabeth Pyszkowski, your brother and sister In Christ. Comments welcome at rpyszkow@gmail.com.

