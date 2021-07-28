“Then Nebuchadnezzar was furious with Shadrack, Meschach, and Abednego, and his attitude toward them changed. He ordered the furnace heated seven times hotter than usual (Daniel 3: 19).”
The three Hebrew boys were in literal hot water as they took a stand against the Babylonian King. Whether the Lord decided to deliver them from the fiery furnace or allow the worst, they refused to bow to the golden statue. Instead of changing the King’s heart or rescuing the faithful immediately, God turned up the heat. The hot furnace only became the right conditions for a greater miracle as the Lord showed up. Shadrack, Meschach and Abednego remind us to trust the Lord even in difficult circumstances.
An important scripture is found in 1 Peter 4:12-14: “Beloved, think it not strange concerning the fiery trial which is to try you, as though some strange thing happened unto you: But rejoice, inasmuch as ye are partakers of Christ’s sufferings; that, when his glory shall be revealed, ye may be glad also with exceeding joy.”
Many times people pray that God will deliver them from their situations or change the circumstances. He doesn’t always answer these prayers but allows us to be tossed in the “furnace” when needed. Blacksmiths use high temperature to purify, perfect, and produce valuable items. Many people want to see the glory of the Lord upon their lives but don’t realize that they first need a “furnace” experience. If the Lord has turned up the spiritual heat in our lives, he desires to produce great things.
As the three boys obeyed God in the furnace, the results were incredible. The King saw Jesus as the fourth man with them as they were protected from the flames. He realized they were servants of the Most High and worshipped the Lord. This created a dramatic change in Nebuchadnezzar’s decree and the culture shifted to honor the true God. As we pray for revival and for our lost loved ones, let’s not forget that the Lord may turn up the heat. Let us continue to trust and obey in the tough times and expect his glory to fall upon us. Even in difficult circumstances Jesus will show up and be with us. Our faithfulness to the Lord can cause a great impact to those around us.