“And I Myself will give it to you to possess it, a land flowing with milk and honey (Leviticus 20:24).”
This was a description of the Promise Land given by God to Israel. It was a country of freedom where they would escape from the slavery and bondage of Egypt.
This land was described as a place of abundance where the Lord would meet the needs of his people. Instead of wandering in the wilderness, they would have a home. Finally, it was ultimately a promise of rest for the people of God.
Although this was already fulfilled to the Israelites, a similar promise is extended to believers today. Rest is a spiritual blessing for those who put their trust in the Lord.
This scriptural promise is found in Hebrews 4:10: “There remaineth therefore a rest to the people of God.” In order to understand this, we must have knowledge of Israel’s journey to the Promise Land. Like the experience in Egypt, God wants to deliver us from the slavery and bondage of sin.
As the Provider, he doesn’t want us to stress over the cares of the world but trust him for our needs. Rather than wandering outside his will, the Lord desires to order our steps into his perfect plan. The place called Heaven is the ultimate rest where God gives us life for eternity. The Bible describes this promise as an end to our labor, suffering, and sorrow. Although we can experience spiritual rest on earth, the greatest measure is yet to come.
This scripture also comes with a warning. Many Israelites became stubborn during the journey and refused to listen to God. Their hearts became hard and they never made it to the Promise land. What should have been a four-week journey became 40 years of wandering in the desert.
We should know that there is a place of spiritual rest for us all. In order to obtain it, we must listen to the voice of the Lord. Our faith in Jesus Christ will not only help us receive this promise on Earth, but for an eternity. “Come unto me, all ye that labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest (Matthew 11:28).