“And being in an agony he prayed more earnestly: and his sweat was as it were great drops of blood falling down to the ground.” (Luke 22:44)
In the famous Garden of Gethsemane, a voluntary choice was made that changed the world. Located at the foot of the Mount of Olives, this garden was believed to contain an olive press. During this intense time of prayer, Jesus accepted the crucifixion. The weight of the sins of the world would come down on him like the heavy rocks crushing olives on the press. This would also be the place he was betrayed and arrested to bear the cross. Gethsemane was a place of great suffering for Christ at the most crucial moment in history. His pain became our gain as God unraveled his plan of salvation.
Understanding the necessity of the cross goes back to the rituals of the Old Testament. A system of offerings and animal sacrifices were made for the atonement of sins. The law of the burnt offering was a voluntary sacrifice and was often used (Lev. 1:3). It required a male animal without blemish, offered wholly upon the altar with nothing spared. This system was just a temporary covering for sin that would foretell that coming of Jesus. He was the perfect lamb of God without blemish that would take away the sin of the world. In the garden, he made a voluntary choice to lay his life down and offer it wholly for us. As he took on our sins on the cross, he became our substitute for the death penalty for transgressions. With this amazing act of love, he fulfilled the requirements of the law.
Matthew’s gospel addresses the impossibility of there being many ways to Heaven in Matt: 26:39: “If it be possible, let this cup pass from me.” The question asked by Christ at Gethsemane answers the imperative of the cross. Heaven was silent as if to say, there is no other way. God did not provide other avenues to forgiveness. We cannot earn our way through good works. Other prophets and religions would not meet the requirements given in Leviticus. Jesus was God’s only plan of salvation for mankind. Also confirmed in Hebrews 9:22, without the shedding of blood, there is no forgiveness of sins. The good news is that this plan of salvation is for the whole world. It is given by grace and we must accept it through faith in Jesus. We can call upon him and receive this gift today!
Ralph and Elizabeth Pyszkowski, your brother and sister In Christ. Comments welcome at rpyszkow@gmail.com.