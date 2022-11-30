Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

“And being in an agony he prayed more earnestly: and his sweat was as it were great drops of blood falling down to the ground.” (Luke 22:44)

In the famous Garden of Gethsemane, a voluntary choice was made that changed the world. Located at the foot of the Mount of Olives, this garden was believed to contain an olive press. During this intense time of prayer, Jesus accepted the crucifixion. The weight of the sins of the world would come down on him like the heavy rocks crushing olives on the press. This would also be the place he was betrayed and arrested to bear the cross. Gethsemane was a place of great suffering for Christ at the most crucial moment in history. His pain became our gain as God unraveled his plan of salvation.

Ralph and Elizabeth Pyszkowski, your brother and sister In Christ. Comments welcome at rpyszkow@gmail.com.

