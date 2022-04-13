“Then the king commanded, and they brought Daniel, and cast him into the den of lions” (Daniel 6:16). He was guilty as charged! He prayed unto God and broke the royal decree. With great remorse, King Darius had no choice but to follow his own law. To his surprise the next morning, Daniel was unharmed. The entire empire learned that the Lord was a deliverer and could shut the mouths of lions. The culture dramatically changed and a new decree was issued immediately. That all was to respect the living God of Daniel and his dominion would have no end. Hardships come and go for us all. However, the effects of God’s plan will last for eternity. We can rest in the promises of God during trying times.
The words of David in Psalms 34:19 can give us encouragement: “Many are the afflictions of the righteous: but the Lord delivereth him out of them all.” No matter who we are, we will all have tribulation in this life. God doesn’t promise to keep us from trouble but will be with us through it all. Jesus saves us from more than our sins. According to this scripture, he will save us daily from every affliction. David would have perished in his many battles but testified God rescued him. He would call out to the Lord and see him move in extraordinary ways. Christ will help us as well. In a manner of his choosing and in his time, he will deliver us.
This promise highlights the faithfulness of the Lord. It shows that he keeps track of every problem and gets involved. That is how much care and concern he has for us. He only allows trouble to happen when it is absolutely necessary (1 Peter 1:6). This promise focuses on the end result, and so should we. God will work the afflictions for our good. They do not seem pleasant at the moment, but they will end well. If we trust in the Lord, we will come out better than before. We will learn that God has a plan and he is good all the time. Let us put our trust in him today and wait for the end result.