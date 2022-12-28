A great star blazed the night sky, conquering the darkness over the land. The Roman Empire ruled the world with an iron fist. People were forced to conform to the supreme emperor and his oppressive government. Masters of torture and cruelty, these dictators had little regard for human life. Times were hard, taxes were high, and most lived in poverty. Many people did not even enjoy basic human rights. Hope for the world was just a glimmer until the star of Bethlehem appeared. This light shined a path to a baby that changed the world. He lifted up the downtrodden, healed the sick, saved the lost, and made a way where there was no way. The light of the world still brings hope to a dark world.
The angel of the Lord appeared first to the shepherds bringing the glad tidings of the savior (Luke 2:8). At this time, shepherds were known as the poorest and lowest in status. God came for everyone and was even able to lift up the lowest of the low. Multitudes followed Jesus wherever he went because they found a fulfillment never known. Zacchaeus was a man with a bad reputation as a tax collector. After Jesus visited his home, he gave all the money he owed plus interest back to those he defrauded. Many didn’t know they had a shot at knowing God or even making it to Heaven. Jesus told them that he came to seek and to save that which was lost. Over 2000 year later, numerous others are still being changed.