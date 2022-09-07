“Behold, he that keepeth Israel shall neither slumber nor sleep. The Lord is thy keeper: the Lord is thy shade upon thy right hand.” (Psalms 121: 4-5)
This Psalm is known as the Soldier’s Psalm. The commander in chief, King David, shared it with God’s people and especially with his troops. He was an accomplished warrior familiar with danger. Many times he was surrounded by enemies and knew what it felt like to be vulnerable. Israeli soldiers must have experienced fear as they were often called upon to defend their people. However, the personal relationship David had with God and this great Psalms provided great strength. The Lord is close to his people and will be our keeper.
The Soldier’s Psalm reminds us that God is Omnipresent and all powerful. He is close to us especially in times of danger. He will preserve us from all evil. The saying at the time was that Saul killed his thousands but David killed his ten thousands. Facing ten thousands of trained warriors who want to take your life is a great threat. Not only did the Lord protect David but allowed him to thrive in battle. If God was able to safeguard David in the most perilous situations, he can do that for us as well. As the world has become a more dangerous place, we worry about our families. It sometimes may feel like we are living on a battlefield. The Psalm that strengthened a great military can encourage us as well.
The “Lord is our Keeper” has many meanings. Not only will he provide his hand of protection, he will keep us in other ways. It is recorded in Jude 24 that he is able to keep us from stumbling. Isaiah 26:3 records that he is able to keep him in perfect peace whose mind is stayed upon him. Numbers 6:24 proclaims the priestly blessing: “The Lord bless thee and keep thee: The Lord make his face shine upon thee.” He can keep his hand of blessing upon his children. Finally, the Lord will keep his promises as given in his word. There is not a more urgent time to give our lives to the Lord. He will keep us, guide us on the paths that lead to life, and lead us to the eternal promises beyond.
Ralph and Elizabeth Pyszkowski, your brother and sister In Christ. Comments welcome at rpyszkow@gmail.com.