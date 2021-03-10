“And he said unto me, Son of man, can these bones live? And I answered, O Lord God, thou knowest (Ezekiel 37:3).”
A prophetic moment of great transformation came to Ezekiel with one question from God. The valley of dry bones represented Israel after the Babylonian Invasion. The mighty men of war fell in what looked like a massive graveyard. The Holy City laid desolate as great men and women were taken captive to a foreign land.
This horrid valley became the picture of Israel’s collective sin, shame and national failure. Their dreams, future and purpose looked as dry as dead man’s bones. Even in the hopeless of situations, God is able to revive his people.
Can God send revival to America? Many would say we have become an impossible situation. There is major corruption in our government, a breakdown of morality is widespread, and we have fallen a great distance from God as a nation.
Spiritually, we look a lot like that valley of dry bones. Before we are tempted to give up on our country, lets ask ourselves, “can these bones live?” If the Lord did not give up on Israel, there is still hope for us.
God raised Israel up from a desperate situation. He breathed life to the dead valley and brought a massive transformation. The fulfillment of the vision culminated into the resurrection of a mighty army. If he did it for Israel, he can do it for America.
It is the Lord’s desire that none perish, but all come to repentance. Interestingly, God approached Ezekiel with this question. It showed that he had a plan of redemption and wanted to move in spite of Israel’s sin. This revival began with Ezekiel’s obedience to the Lord.
If we want personal or national revival, it starts the same way. Wherever history records major revivals, it was initiated by prayer and repentance. Let us continue to pray for our nation and each other with hopeful anticipation.
We may be on the verge of another great transformation. God is ready, willing and able to send a great revival to America!